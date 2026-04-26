Lucas Bergvall unwilling to leave Tottenham in summer transfer

Tottenham Hotspur prospect Lucas Bergvall reportedly has no interest in leaving the North London club in the summer transfer window amid his links with Aston Villa and Chelsea.

A report by Football Insider has brought bad news for Aston Villa and Chelsea. The two Premier League giants are interested in Tottenham Hotspur midfield sensation Lucas Bergvall amid their search for a young midfielder with high potential. However, the 20-year-old remains committed to the North London club despite competitive challenges this season.

The latest update reveals that the Swede “has no plans to leave Tottenham” in the upcoming transfer window if the club avoids a difficult finish to the campaign. Bergvall is settled at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, meaning a departure may only materialise if unforeseen circumstances force a reassessment of his future.

Bergvall’s meteoric rise since 2024

Lucas Bergvall has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Tottenham from Djurgardens IF in July 2024. The North London club beat stiff competition to secure his services, reportedly paying his agents well to seal the deal.

Since that summer arrival, the 20-year-old has accumulated regular game time, and he has amassed nearly 1,500 minutes across 31 appearances in all competitions this term, contributing 1 goal and 5 assists. The Swedish midfielder’s consistency in midfield has caught the attention of several high-profile Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa and Chelsea, with both having already tabled offers in January.

Why Bergvall could leave: Aston Villa, Chelsea options

Aston Villa’s pursuit makes strategic sense. While Unai Emery has quality depth in midfield, John McGinn is approaching 32 and both Ross Barkley and Boubacar Kamara have dealt with recurring injuries. The Swedish youngster could develop into a long-term partner for Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans in the West Midlands club’s central areas.

As for Chelsea, the Blues face a different midfield challenge. Recent developments surrounding Enzo Fernandez and his future have created uncertainty, with Real Madrid’s interest complicating their planning. Bergvall’s box-to-box profile would provide tactical balance alongside the defensive-focused Moises Caicedo and the advanced-playing Cole Palmer.

However, a summer departure remains unlikely if Tottenham secure their season objectives. Additionally, manager Roberto De Zerbi has been tasked with convincing the 20-year-old to stay put in North London, signalling the club’s commitment to building their project around young talent.