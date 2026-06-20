Inter Miami agree deal to sign Casemiro

Casemiro is all set to join MLS giants Inter Miami following a verbal agreement, as the Brazilian leaves after four years with Manchester United.

Casemiro has agreed to join Inter Miami on a free transfer from Manchester United, as Fabrizio Romano confirmed on X. The veteran midfielder is free to join another club following his departure from Manchester United, where his contract ends in the next few days. After four years and 160 appearances, Casemiro leaves Old Trafford on a free transfer.

Manchester United are on course to revamp their midfield setup in the summer window, as a few key signings have been eyed. The club have completed an agreement for Atalanta star Ederson and are eyeing names like Mateus Fernandes to join the club.

The plans for a revamp began once Casemiro confirmed he was to depart at the end of the season, when his contract with the club was due to end. The Brazilian midfielder leaves the club on a free transfer, helping the team qualify for the Champions League in what was deemed one of his best campaigns at Old Trafford.

Inter Miami were reportedly in talks with Casemiro during the final part of the Premier League season. However, they were not alone in the mix, amid stories linking the midfielder to AC Milan and Juventus, while there were rumours of Saudi Arabian interest.

Further reports stated Casemiro had an agreement of sorts to join Inter Miami amid all the other links, and it appears the move is inching closer to completion. He will be a signing for the Americans, given his vast experience and how he might help them in the short to medium term.

Casemiro: Another star in the Miami roster

Miami have been ambitious over the last few years, adding some notable names to their squad since breaking through as a major team in the MLS. Lionel Messi remains the headline act at the club, and together with Casemiro, they could have a strong enough setup to challenge for honours moving forward.

Others like Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez are all part of the team. The reports on his contract length remain unconfirmed, but there are suggestions that it could be a three-year agreement for the veteran former Manchester United midfielder.