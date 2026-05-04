AC Milan, Juventus fall behind Inter Miami in Casemiro chase

Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus could fall behind MLS powerhouse Inter Miami in the race for departing Manchester United star Casemiro.

Casemiro is playing at a high level for Manchester United, with some fans already considering keeping hold of the midfielder. However, the Brazilian star is set to leave Old Trafford, and Calciomercato states his direction of travel seems to be the United States, with Inter Miami the favourites as Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus could miss out.

Casemiro, 34, is set to leave Manchester United in the summer, as fans at Old Trafford will remember his contributions this season. The Brazilian has provided 11 goals and assists as the Red Devils confirmed their place in next season’s Champions League.

The midfielder has been exploring many options ahead of the summer, with several big clubs showing interest in signing him. Italian giants AC Milan were keen, while Juventus have also shown some interest in the background, but those Serie A sides could face disappointment.

Milan, in particular, could explore a move for another experienced midfielder, either to replace Luka Modrić or reunite the Croatian with his former Real Madrid teammate. Juventus could also look at his experience as a key factor for their midfield setup, but both teams are set to miss out.

Earlier reports around Casemiro had stated there was an agreement of sorts with Inter Miami, but that may not have been true at the time. The midfielder is in talks with the MLS giants, and it appears he might be closer to joining Lionel Messi & Co. than the Italian giants at this moment.

Casemiro to Inter Miami?

The player has been exploring other ideas, but for some time, it appeared he was on his way to the MLS once he left Manchester United. It is only logical for the 34-year-old to make the switch to the United States and join some of the high-profile players there, notably Messi.

Reports also state that talks have been ongoing with Inter Miami, led by David Beckham, to find a solution on how Casemiro could fit into their plans. The prospect of continuing in Europe may have appealed to the Brazilian, but given the chance to move to the MLS at this stage, it may prove to be the right step to further his career.