Casemiro in talks to join Inter Miami

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are in talks to sign Manchester United defensive midfielder Casemiro on a free transfer this summer.

Casemiro’s future is an interesting talking point, as the Brazilian international will be on the move this summer. He has already confirmed that he will be leaving Manchester United at the end of the season, and since he will be available for free, quite a few clubs are interested in his services.

‘According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Miami are keen on signing the former Real Madrid star. They have identified him as a priority target to reinforce their midfield and have been closely monitoring his situation since March.

The Major League Soccer club have been working on a potential deal for some time. They remain in talks with the Brazilian international, who seems interested in making the move to America. The proposal to join Inter Miami is the most tempting one for him among all offers.

Casemiro made the move to Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. While he had an exceptional debut campaign, the veteran midfielder has had a lot of ups and downs at the Manchester-based club.

Casemiro could be heading to America

However, he has managed to turn things around and has been one of their standout performers this term. While United would love to hand him an extension, he has already decided to bring an end to his stint in the Premier League after the end of the ongoing campaign.

While he is 34, there is still a lot of football left in him, which is why a number of clubs want him in their ranks. There will be no shortage of interest in his services, but it seems he could end up moving to America. The former Real Madrid star could play alongside Messi at Inter Miami.

The MLS club continue to work on a potential transfer to sign Casemiro. They remain in talks and are hoping to convince him. While it’s the most tempting option at this stage, other clubs will certainly try to lure him away.