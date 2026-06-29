Tottenham optimistic of landing Sandro Tonali

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 26-year-old Italian international Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United this summer.

According to a report by Italian journalist Orazio Accomando on Sportmediaset, Sandro Tonali is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Newcastle United star.

Per Accomando, Tonali has an agreement with Tottenham over a six-year contract worth €12 million per year. While Spurs are yet to find common ground with Newcastle United on the transfer fee, they are confident and hope to seal a deal this week.

Sandro Tonali and progress at Newcastle United so far

Sandro Tonali has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from AC Milan in a deal worth €70 million in July 2023. While the 26-year-old missed several months due to a betting ban, he has been consistent whenever he has been fit and available.

Tonali has made over 100 appearances for Newcastle United thus far while chipping in with 10 goals and 10 assists. However, the Italian midfielder faces an uncertain future at St. James’ Park, as widespread reports have suggested that he is ready to leave the Tyneside club ahead of the 2026/27 season. Tottenham are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Can Tottenham sign Tonali this summer?

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Sandro Tonali makes sense. The North London club will pursue a holding midfielder this summer, as Yves Bissouma has played his final game for the club, thus bringing an end to an underwhelming spell. While Pape Matar Sarr can be a long-term solution, Roberto De Zerbi needs a top-class holding midfielder in his squad.

Tonali has thus emerged as a viable target, with Tottenham already striking an agreement on personal terms with his entourage. The Sportmediaset report has revealed that the former AC Milan midfielder will earn €12 million-a-year wages, a significant outlay from the Londoners.

While recent reports have also linked Tonali with Manchester City, the player has reportedly committed his immediate future to Tottenham. With the Lilywhites rising in confidence to sign the Italian international, an agreement with Newcastle United may be on the cards.