Sandro Tonali agrees personal terms with Tottenham, £100 million-plus bid being prepared

Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali after reaching an agreement over personal terms with the Italy international.

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to test Newcastle United’s resolve with a bid expected to exceed £100 million for Sandro Tonali, who racked up 10 goal contributions in the recently concluded campaign.

The 26-year-old has emerged as Tottenham’s priority midfield target this summer, with new manager Roberto De Zerbi determined to reunite with a player he has long admired.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, discussions between the player’s representatives and Spurs have progressed positively, leaving the transfer fee as the final major obstacle to completing one of the biggest deals of the window.

Meanwhile, a report from the Daily Telegraph has claimed that Manchester City are keen on signing the Italian international as well. However, Tottenham are now stepping up their effort to beat the Citizens to his signature.

Newcastle have already rejected offers worth around £75-80 million and remain reluctant to part ways with one of their most influential players. The Tyneside outfit value Tonali at more than £100 million and have shown no intention of lowering their asking price. That forces Tottenham to consider a record-breaking proposal if they are to convince Newcastle to sell.

According to Italian transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla, Tottenham are now preparing an offer that will surpass the £100 million mark after receiving encouragement from the player’s camp. Tonali is understood to have committed to the move despite attracting interest from several European heavyweights, including Manchester City, which had also explored signing the Italian midfielder.

Tonali could transform Spurs

Landing Tonali would represent a huge statement of intent from Tottenham as De Zerbi continues reshaping his squad ahead of the new campaign. The Italian coach views the Newcastle star as the ideal player to dictate possession, control the tempo of matches and provide greater defensive stability in midfield.

Tonali established himself as one of the Premier League’s most complete midfielders during Newcastle United’s 2025/26 campaign. His composure in possession, intelligent positioning and ability to break up opposition attacks make him indispensable for Eddie Howe’s side.

Tottenham are optimistic that the player’s willingness to join could prove decisive in negotiations. With De Zerbi pushing hard behind the scenes and Spurs’ hierarchy prepared to back their manager in the market, it remains to be seen whether Newcastle soften their stance or stand firm in their determination to keep their midfield star.