Tottenham table bid to sign Sandro Tonali to avoid Manchester City hijack

Tottenham Hotspur have submitted an official offer for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, aiming to beat Manchester City to the signature.

According to a report by Football Insider, Tottenham fear they need to get the deal done quickly, or Manchester City could hijack the move for Sandro Tonali in the coming weeks.

Spurs have identified Tonali as one of their priority targets this summer, with the club determined to strengthen the heart of their midfield ahead of the new campaign. The North London club view him as ideal for their ambitious rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi.

His ability to dictate play from deep, combined with his defensive awareness and technical quality, has made him one of the most sought-after midfielders in European football. Newcastle remain reluctant to lose one of their most influential players and are believed to value the midfielder at a premium price. The Magpies have no immediate desire to sell.

Manchester City remain a significant threat to Spurs’ hopes. They have been monitoring midfield options this summer and are capable of matching virtually any financial demands Newcastle set. Spurs are therefore keen to push negotiations forward before City intensify their pursuit. We have covered reports that the player is ready to join Tottenham despite interest from other clubs.

Tonali has been a key player for Newcastle United

Tonali has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders since arriving from AC Milan in a £55 million deal. After overcoming the betting suspension that interrupted the early stages of his Newcastle career, the Italian international has returned to become a pivotal figure in Eddie Howe’s side with his composure, range of passing and relentless work rate.

The player’s performances have strengthened his reputation on the international stage, making him one of Italy’s most important players going forward. For Tottenham, landing a player of Tonali’s calibre would represent one of the biggest statements of the transfer window.

The Lilywhites have already shown their intent to back De Zerbi with significant investment, and adding an elite midfielder is viewed as a key step towards challenging for the Premier League’s top four. Newcastle’s response to Tottenham’s offer will become clear within days.

With Manchester City waiting in the wings, Spurs are eager to avoid a bidding war by moving quickly and attempting to secure an agreement before another European heavyweight enters the race. The coming weeks will clarify whether The Tyneside outfit are willing to entertain Spurs’ offer and whether the player favours a move to North London.