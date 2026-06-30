Tottenham agree £85 million deal to sign Mateus Fernandes

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal worth £85 million with West Ham United to sign Mateus Fernandes.

According to David Ornstein, Tottenham Hotspur have beaten Manchester United in the race to sign highly-rated midfielder Mateus Fernandes after agreeing an £85 million deal with West Ham United. The player has given the green light to the move.

Fernandes emerged as a priority target for several leading clubs following an outstanding individual campaign, despite West Ham’s struggles. The 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder enhanced his reputation with a series of mature performances that showcased his ability to dictate play, progress the ball through midfield and contribute defensively.

Those displays attracted significant interest from across Europe, but it was Tottenham and Manchester United who ultimately led the chase for the 21-year-old, who was involved in 38 matches and contributed towards eight goals for the Hammers.

For much of the summer, United led the race after identifying Fernandes as a priority to strengthen their midfield following the departure of Casemiro. However, West Ham remained firm on their valuation.

Tottenham strike a deal to sign Fernandes

Tottenham accelerated efforts in recent days and eventually submitted a proposal worth £85 million in guaranteed payments, a figure that satisfied West Ham’s demands and gave the North London club the lead in the race.

Since United were not willing to meet their offer, Roberto De Zerbi’s team are now in complete control. The 21-year-old has also agreed to join Spurs, and it is only a matter of time before an official confirmation comes our way.

The agreement is set to become a club-record transfer for Spurs and represents a major statement of intent as they continue their squad rebuild ahead of the new season. Fernandes is widely regarded as one of the brightest young midfielders in the Premier League and possesses the technical quality, work rate and tactical intelligence to become a cornerstone of Spurs’ midfield for years to come.

For United, the outcome is undoubtedly frustrating. While the club admired Fernandes and pushed to explore a deal, they were unwilling to stretch beyond their valuation of the player.

Reports suggest both the transfer fee and overall financial package exceeded what United considered reasonable, prompting them to withdraw from the race and focus on alternative midfield targets. The decision reflects a more disciplined approach from the Red Devils in the market, even if it means missing out on players they admire.

Not only will he fill the void left by Yves Bissouma, but he could also be considered a massive upgrade on the majority of the options they currently have.