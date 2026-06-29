Manchester United fully focused on Mateus Fernandes deal after abandoning Elliot Anderson chase.

Manchester United have moved on from their pursuit of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson and are now concentrating their efforts on signing Matheus Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder has emerged as Manchester United’s preferred target as they continue rebuilding the centre of the pitch ahead of the new season.

According to Sebastien Vidal via X, the Red Devils view Fernandes as a more financially realistic option than Anderson, whose valuation continued to rise following strong interest from Manchester City.

Rather than entering a bidding war for the England international, the Red Devils are now prioritising a move for the 21-year-old, who has impressed with his development in the Premier League. Signed for just £40 million in 2025, the Hammers star’s reputation only rose despite the embarrassment of relegation.

Manchester United have already strengthened their midfield by agreeing to sign Ederson from Atalanta, but they remain determined to add another central midfielder. The need has become even greater following Casemiro’s departure, while uncertainty continues to surround Manuel Ugarte after the Uruguayan suffered a serious knee ligament injury during the World Cup.

Ugarte’s injury has complicated Manchester United’s transfer strategy. The midfielder had previously been considered a potential sale to generate additional funds, but his long-term absence has effectively removed that possibility. As a result, United may now be forced to abandon plans to sign a third midfielder unless further player sales generate additional income.

Competition for Fernandes is expected to be intense. Tottenham are also pushing strongly to secure the Portuguese international, although recent reports indicate Manchester United currently believe they are leading the race. Should negotiations collapse, United are also monitoring alternatives including Alex Scott, Aurelien Tchouameni, Sandro Tonali, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton.

Why Matheus Fernandes is emerging as Manchester United’s ideal midfield target

From a tactical perspective, Fernandes offers the blend of technical quality and athleticism Manchester United have lacked in midfield during recent seasons. Unlike traditional holding midfielders, he is comfortable progressing possession through carries, receiving under pressure, and breaking opposition pressing structures with intelligent movement.

His versatility is another major attraction. The youngster can operate as a deep-lying controller, a box-to-box midfielder, or in a more advanced role depending on the tactical demands of the game. That flexibility would give United far greater balance alongside Ederson and allow the midfield to function with greater fluidity.

Perhaps most importantly, Fernandes represents a younger long-term investment compared to Anderson’s inflated market value. With Ugarte unavailable and Casemiro gone, Manchester United require players capable of contributing immediately while also becoming part of the club’s future core.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur’s interest ensures this will not be a straightforward negotiation. Spurs are prepared to invest heavily this summer and view Fernandes as a key addition to their own midfield rebuild, setting up what could become one of the window’s most intriguing transfer battles.

Is moving on from Elliot Anderson the right decision?

Manchester United may actually be making the smarter choice. Anderson is an excellent player, but his valuation has reached a point where the financial risk becomes difficult to justify. Fernandes offers a similar long-term ceiling while potentially costing significantly less.

If Manchester United can win the race ahead of Tottenham, this could prove to be one of the club’s most important signings of the summer, not because it grabs headlines, but because it addresses the team’s biggest tactical weakness.