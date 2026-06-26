Elliot Anderson set to join Manchester City as deal agreed

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is on the cusp of joining Manchester City in a big-money deal this summer.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Elliot Anderson remains the subject of interest from Manchester City. While the Premier League club failed with multiple bids to sign the 23-year-old Nottingham Forest midfielder, they have reached an agreement over a deal worth £116 million. The young midfielder has been pushing for a move to the Etihad.

Another update by Fabrizio Romano has revealed more details about the impending move, as the £116 million valuation will be the full fee without any add-ons. Meanwhile, the Englishman will undergo his medical tests over the weekend, probably after England’s final group game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Panama.

Elliot Anderson and his meteoric rise

Elliot Anderson has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United in a deal worth £35 million in July 2024. The 23-year-old has made exponential progress in the last two seasons, becoming a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country.

The youngster has made nearly 100 appearances for Nottingham Forest thus far while chipping in with six goals and 11 assists. The English midfielder’s exploits have led to widespread interest in his services. However, Manchester City will beat the other prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Where will Anderson ply his trade next season?

Widespread reports have linked Elliot Anderson with Manchester United, suggesting they are ready to hijack Manchester City’s move for the former Newcastle United prospect. However, a summer deal was always a tall order, as the Citizens took charge of the race to sign him from Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City’s interest makes logical sense, as Rodri’s long-term future is uncertain amid his growing links with Real Madrid. Additionally, the Spanish international has struggled with persistent fitness issues in the last 18 months, with the problems impacting his performance. So, Anderson is the ideal successor to Rodri, as his ball-playing ability and game-reading skills suit the role perfectly.

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Meanwhile, Anderson agreed personal terms without friction, clearing the final barrier to the Etihad move. Manchester City have now secured their summer rebuild target, with the English international due to undergo his medical after England’s World Cup campaign concludes.