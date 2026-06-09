Manchester United ready to hijack Manchester City move for Elliot Anderson if opportunity presents itself, confident of deal

Manchester United are interested in signing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, and they are ready to beat Manchester City to his signature.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are ready to hijack Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest if the opportunity to sign the midfielder presents itself. The 23-year-old has demonstrated Premier League-level defensive discipline, positioning him as a ready-made midfield anchor for either club.

Manchester City have been linked with Anderson as an alternative to Rodri, whilst Manchester United are pursuing him as a replacement for Casemiro, who has decided to leave the club as a free agent. Additionally, Gary Neville recently urged United to pursue the Englishman’s signature.

Both clubs recognise the need to invest in a reliable defensive midfielder; Anderson’s proven Premier League form and physical presence in the middle of the park make him an attractive target for their respective needs.

The 23-year-old will help Manchester City win the ball back in midfield and break down opposition attacks, whilst Manchester United value his ability to shield their defence. Anderson is understood to improve either squad immensely in the middle of the park with his defensive ability and physicality.

Manchester United confident of signing Anderson

Meanwhile, a report from the Irish Times has claimed that Manchester United are confident they will win the race to sign the Nottingham Forest midfielder. Anderson is likely to be expensive this summer given his age and trajectory, but both Manchester United and Manchester City have the resources to complete a deal.

Nottingham Forest will demand a premium fee for his signature, and it remains to be seen whether either club meets their valuation demands. There have been reports that could cost in excess of £100 million this summer. Manchester United will have to break their transfer record to sign him.

It is a lot of money for a player who is still largely unproven at the international level and in the UEFA Champions League. Any club looking to sign him will be sceptical about paying the money, but the transfer market is inflated right now, and it is a risk the Manchester clubs will have to take if they want to sign the midfielder.