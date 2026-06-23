Manchester City inch closer to signing Elliot Anderson this summer

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is closing in on joining Manchester City in a record deal this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Elliot Anderson remains the subject of interest from Manchester City. While the Citizens have failed with bids to sign the 23-year-old Nottingham Forest midfielder, they continue to push to secure his services in the ongoing transfer window, and an agreement is close.

Per TEAMtalk, the Englishman will move to the Etihad in the coming weeks in what will be a British-record deal. Negotiations between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest are reportedly “entering the final stages” amid doctors being placed on standby for Anderson’s medical tests. The latest bid will be worth £120 million, with add-ons taking the package to £130 million.

Elliot Anderson and his meteoric rise

Elliot Anderson has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United in a deal worth £35 million in July 2024. The 23-year-old has made significant progress in the last two seasons, becoming a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country.

The youngster has made nearly 100 appearances for Nottingham Forest thus far while chipping in with six goals and 11 assists. The English midfielder’s skyrocketing stock has led to widespread interest in his services. However, Manchester City will likely beat the other prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Where will Anderson ply his trade next season?

Widespread reports have linked Elliot Anderson with Manchester United, suggesting they are ready to hijack Manchester City’s move for the former Newcastle United prospect. However, a summer deal will be a tall order, as the Citizens have taken charge of the race to sign him from Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City’s interest makes logical sense, as Rodri’s long-term future is uncertain amid his growing links with Real Madrid. Additionally, the Spanish international has struggled with persistent fitness issues in the last 18 months, with those problems impacting his performance. So, Anderson is the ideal successor to Rodri, as his ball-playing ability and game-reading skills suit the role perfectly.

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Meanwhile, personal terms are understood not to be a sticking point, and a move to the Etihad is increasingly likely for Anderson as talks between the two clubs advance. The deal finally hinges on Nottingham Forest’s readiness to accept City’s upcoming bid.