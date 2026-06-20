Manchester City advancing talks to sign Elliot Anderson

Manchester City will look to sign 23-year-old English international Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest this summer.

According to an update by reputed German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Elliot Anderson remains the subject of interest from Manchester City. While the Citizens have failed with bids to sign the 23-year-old Nottingham Forest midfielder, they continue to push to secure his services in the ongoing transfer window.

The report by Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the Premier League giants are advancing in talks with Nottingham Forest for the Englishman’s signature, though they have yet to submit a “comparable offer from Manchester United at this stage” of the negotiations.

Elliot Anderson and his soaring stock

Elliot Anderson has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United in a deal worth £35 million in July 2024. While the departure from St. James’ Park was a blow, as the 23-year-old had to leave his boyhood club, he did not look back after arriving at the City Ground, becoming a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country.

The youngster has made nearly 100 appearances for Nottingham Forest thus far while chipping in with six goals and 11 assists. The English midfielder’s stock has skyrocketed in the last two years, with several high-profile clubs setting their sights on him. Manchester City will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Where will Anderson ply his trade next season?

Widespread reports have linked Elliot Anderson with Manchester United, suggesting they are ready to hijack Manchester City’s move for the former Newcastle United prospect. However, a summer deal will be a tall order, as the Citizens have taken charge of the race to sign him from Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City’s interest makes sense, as Rodri’s long-term future is uncertain amid his growing links with Real Madrid. Additionally, the Spanish international has struggled with fitness issues in the last 18 months, with those problems impacting his performance. So, Anderson is a priority target for Manchester City.

Meanwhile, personal terms are understood not to be a sticking point, and a move to the Etihad is increasingly likely for Anderson as talks between the two clubs reach the decisive stage. The deal finally hinges on City’s readiness to meet Nottingham Forest’s valuation, and the next offer may do the trick.