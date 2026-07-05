Tottenham preparing bid to sign Omar Marmoush, Galatasaray also lining up talks

Tottenham are prepared to make a bid for Omar Marmoush, amid rumours that the Egyptian international is keen to leave Manchester City.

According to Caught Offside, Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to make a bid for Omar Marmoush as the Egyptian forward eyes an exit from Manchester City, with Galatasaray also preparing a loan offer with a buy option for the attacker.

Omar Marmoush is at a crossroads regarding his immediate future; his time at Manchester City appears bleak. Amid suggestions that new manager Enzo Maresca would be open to selling the Egyptian, the situation has gathered market momentum. He has been a costly addition, but in 61 games for the club, the Egyptian has contributed 16 goals and 6 assists. Sources name several potential suitors, including Aston Villa and Italian giants Juventus.

Galatasaray, previously keen on him, now appear prepared to make a loan offer with a buy option. Manchester City are reportedly asking in the region of €60 million, but wages could pose a problem for the Istanbul outfit: Marmoush reportedly earns around €10 million annually, a hefty salary for Galatasaray to match.

Tottenham’s attacking blueprint

Galatasaray offer appeal to Marmoush both on and off the pitch, though he risks playing second fiddle to Victor Osimhen for the No. 9 role unless the Turkish side can fit him alongside the Nigerian as a regular starter.

In the Premier League, Tottenham have reportedly been interested in Omar Marmoush for some time. Manager Roberto De Zerbi appears to be shifting focus toward attacking reinforcements following strong business to strengthen defence and midfield. Other attacking targets are also circulating, Manchester City’s Savinho to bolster the wings, and now the Egyptian.

De Zerbi is reportedly keen to land a new goalscorer; Tottenham are also linked with Eli Junior Kroupi, suggesting multiple options are under review. Marmoush brings proven experience should he arrive, while the Bournemouth prospect offers youth and development potential.

However, the race to sign Marmoush is stacked, with Aston Villa and Barcelona also vying for his signature. Barcelona’s interest has emerged in the wake of Robert Lewandowski’s departure as a free agent, while Villa seek an upgrade on the underperforming Tammy Abraham ahead of the return to the UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham are reportedly prepared to lodge a bid should Marmoush prove amenable to joining. The €60 million price point presents appeal given his pedigree, while Spurs could offload Richarlison, who has an offer from an unnamed club and sits in the final year of his contract. Manchester City’s asking price and De Zerbi’s ambition in attacking areas will shape any offer’s trajectory.