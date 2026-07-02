Tottenham rival Arsenal, PSG in Eli Junior Kroupi chase.

Tottenham Hotspur’s ambitious transfer window shows no sign of slowing down under Roberto De Zerbi. After moving strongly to reinforce midfield and defence, Spurs are now focusing on the final third as they look to avoid another disappointing Premier League campaign.

The club have already committed heavily, with Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali expected to arrive for a combined fee close to £185 million. Jan Paul van Hecke has also joined from Brighton, while Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka have arrived on free transfers.

Tottenham’s next priority is a left-sided forward, and Bournemouth attacker Eli Junior Kroupi has emerged as one of the leading names on their shortlist. The 20-year-old enjoyed a superb Premier League season, scoring 13 goals and establishing himself as one of the division’s most exciting young attackers.

According to Independent, Spurs face major competition. Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested, while Bournemouth are expected to demand more than £80 million before considering a sale.

Rafael Leao has also been discussed informally, while Savinho remains a possible option after Tottenham pushed hard for the Manchester City winger last year. A new striker could also arrive if the club decide to upgrade on Richarlison and Dominic Solanke.

Why Eli Junior Kroupi fits Tottenham’s attacking rebuild under De Zerbi

From a tactical perspective, Kroupi makes strong sense for De Zerbi’s system. He is quick, direct and comfortable attacking defenders from the left, but he also has the intelligence to move inside and operate closer to the striker.

That flexibility is crucial in De Zerbi’s attacking structure. His wide forwards are not expected to stay fixed on the touchline. They must receive under pressure, combine quickly, attack central spaces and make aggressive runs behind the defensive line.

Kroupi’s 13-goal return shows he already has end product at Premier League level. That makes him more than just a development signing. He could immediately add pace, sharp movement and goal threat to a Tottenham attack that has lacked consistency. For Arsenal, Kroupi would offer depth and long-term competition across the frontline. PSG’s interest is also understandable, given their focus on explosive young attacking talent. Whether they will splash the cash for both Yan Diomande and Kroupi if Bradley Barcola stays put remains to be seen.

Should Tottenham spend over £80 million on Kroupi?

Kroupi is an exciting player, but the price is huge. Tottenham clearly want to make a statement under De Zerbi, and signing him would fit that ambition. Still, after such a heavy midfield outlay, Spurs must be careful. If they believe he can become a long-term attacking cornerstone, the deal makes sense. If not, £80 million is a major gamble.