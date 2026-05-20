Galatasaray sounding out Bernardo Silva, Omar Marmoush for summer move

Galatasaray are making moves as they look to sign Manchester City duo Bernardo Silva and Omar Marmoush this summer.

Galatasaray are interested in acquiring the services of Bernardo Silva and Omar Marmoush. According to a report from Sabah via SportWitness, the Turkish giants have sounded out moves for Manchester City. Marmoush has even held talks with former City star Ilkay Gundogan to learn more about life in Istanbul.

An earlier report suggested that even Silva has held talks with the former City skipper. The Portuguese is a long-term target for the Turkish club, while they would look at the Egyptian international in case they decide against retaining the services of Mauro Icardi.

Silva, who has been an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s team since moving to England in 2017, is set to leave the club at the end of the season with his contract running out. He is set to bring an end to his very successful stint at the Manchester-based club, and with him likely to be available for free, a number of clubs are after him.

Galatasaray plot a double raid on Manchester City

The six-time Premier League winner stands out with his ability to feature in any role in the centre of the park as well as up top. His exceptional technical ability and versatility are major reasons why a club like Galatasaray have had him on their wishlist for years.

With him set to be available for free, they have finally decided to sound out a move. The Turkish giants seek more information about a potential transfer. While they are keen on his signature, a transfer won’t be that straightforward, as European giants like Juventus are also after him.

Meanwhile, they have also reached out to Marmoush, who hasn’t had the desired impact at Manchester City. Having been surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola, the 27-year-old is considering his options. He has already enquired about Galatasaray, who are quite keen on his signature. However, the Turkish giants will only go ahead with the move if they decide against keeping hold of Icardi.