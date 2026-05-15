Bernardo Silva snubs Barcelona move, Galatasaray switch likelier

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been linked with a summer move away from the club.

Bernardo Silva will be out of contract in the summer, and he has been linked with Barcelona in recent weeks.

However, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes has claimed he is unlikely to join Barcelona. The player has reportedly turned down a move to the Spanish champions and is now being linked with a move to Turkey.

Galatasaray are interested in the player, and it is more likely that he will end up joining the Turkish outfit. The development will come as a huge boost for Galatasaray, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The £43 million midfielder has been exceptional for Manchester City over the years and an indispensable asset. He has consistently shown his quality in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he can succeed in Turkey as well.

The 31-year-old will be out of contract in the summer, and signing a player of his quality for free would be a masterstroke for any club. Apart from his football ability, his winning experience and leadership skills could prove to be vital for the Turkish side.

Barcelona could have used Silva

Meanwhile, Barcelona needed more creativity in the squad, and they will be disappointed to miss out on the Manchester City star. The 31-year-old is capable of operating anywhere in the midfield, and he could have been an asset for the Spanish champions. It will be interesting to see if they move on to other targets now.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese international midfielder has already proved himself in the Premier League consistently, and he will look to take on a new challenge. He has the ability to establish himself as a key player for Galatasaray. He will be hoping to win major trophies with them in the coming seasons.

He has been an outstanding servant for Manchester City, and they will need to replace him properly. They have struggled to fill the void left by Kevin De Bruyne so far, and the departure of Silva will only weaken them further.