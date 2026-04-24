Manchester City line up €20 million move for Azzedine Ounahi

Manchester City may have found their solution to the Bernardo Silva problem, as they are ready to target Azzedine Ounahi in the summer.

Manchester City are being linked with several names in an effort to find the right replacement for Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese midfielder’s forthcoming departure will create a massive gap for Pep Guardiola to fill, as Fichajes reports the club are keen to sign Moroccan midfielder Azzedine Ounahi from Girona in the summer as Silva’s replacement.

Losing Bernardo Silva in the summer and finding a replacement for the midfielder is no mean task, as Manchester City must work hard to find the right player. Given what the Portuguese star offers, it’s difficult to quantify his qualities in one particular player, while the club must be smart to find the right target.

It appears that Manchester City are targeting a player within the City Football Group pyramid, as they hold an interest in Moroccan international Azzedine Ounahi. The 26-year-old midfield star came to prominence for his performances at the 2022 World Cup, but has not had a bright club career since, despite stints at Angers and Marseille, among others.

He joined Girona, a club part of the City Football Group structure, and has been impressing in Spain, with five goals and three assists to his name in La Liga this season. His performances have attracted further interest, with Aston Villa considering a summer move, although Manchester City might be keeping their cards close to their chest.

The midfielder reportedly has a €20 million release clause, which could be straightforward for a club like Manchester City to trigger, something they plan on doing in the summer. Whether Ounahi is the definitive target they seek to replace Silva remains to be seen, but the player’s qualities on and off the ball, as well as his ability to play in a midfield double pivot, make him an ideal addition for this club.

Have Manchester City considered other names?

Manchester City may consider other players who offer qualities that suit their system rather than those of the departing Silva. For instance, they could consider an out-and-out midfielder amid links to Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand, or someone with more attacking impetus, or a midfielder who brings greater balance, such as Ounahi.

They were also interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Ibrahim Maza, but Manchester City could cool their pursuit as they feel the midfielder is too young for their team. Hence, someone like the 26-year-old Ounahi could suit their cause, as a move appears to be on the cards.