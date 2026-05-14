Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona told to pay €70 million for Omar Marmoush

Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona need to break the bank to sign Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are interested in Omar Marmoush. The two La Liga heavyweights are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a versatile attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Manchester City forward.

The latest report has revealed Manchester City’s asking price for the Cairo native, with the English giants demanding around €70 million to part ways with the frustrated forward. However, the Spanish clubs will face stiff competition from Aston Villa for his signature.

How has Omar Marmoush fared since his Manchester City transfer?

Omar Marmoush has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Manchester City from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth €70 million in January 2025. While the 27-year-old hit the ground running and was a rare bright spot for City in the second half of the 2024/25 season, he has struggled for regular game time this term.

Marmoush has dropped in the pecking order this season, managing only 1,334 minutes of game time in 34 appearances across all competitions thus far, chipping in eight goals and three assists. Nevertheless, the Egyptian attacker’s stock remains high, with Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Barcelona’s interest in Omar Marmoush makes sense. The newly-crowned La Liga champions are scouring the market for a versatile attacker, as Robert Lewandowski has entered the final few months of his contract. Additionally, the Pole is in the twilight of his career, and Barcelona must plan for life after him. So, Marmoush is a viable target for the Blaugrana.

As for Atletico Madrid, Antoine Griezmann will wrap up his illustrious stint with Los Rojiblancos this summer before moving to MLS. Additionally, Alexander Sorloth faces an uncertain future at Estadio Metropolitano. So, the Colchoneros need a new striker, with Marmoush a tactical fit alongside Julian Alvarez.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s continued interest after briefly flirting with a winter move is surprising. While pursuing a January deal was understandable, the Villans have signed Tammy Abraham since then. So, unless they sell a striker, it makes no sense to dip into the market for a centre-forward when other positions require more attention.

However, Manchester City’s asking price of €70 million may pose a problem for Barcelona if the Catalan giants push for a summer move, considering the club’s never-ending financial distress. The 27-year-old Egyptian international is at the peak of his powers, and he has more than three years left on his deal.