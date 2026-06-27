Tottenham eyeing summer move for Omar Marmoush

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a move for Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush as they look to reshape their attack under Roberto De Zerbi.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Omar Marmoush and Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo as their two marquee attacking targets for the summer transfer window.

Spurs are expected to push to sign at least one of the pair as they look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign and build a squad capable of competing at the top end of the Premier League. Marmoush, who joined Manchester City for €70 million after an outstanding spell in the Bundesliga, has quickly established himself as one of Europe’s most dangerous forwards.

Comfortable playing as a centre-forward, second striker or on either wing, the Egyptian international offers the tactical flexibility that De Zerbi values in his attacking players. His pace, intelligent movement, and ability to both score and create goals make him an attractive option for Tottenham, who are eager to add more firepower to their frontline.

However, he is not a guaranteed starter at Manchester City, which could open the door to a potential exit. The Egyptian will be itching for regular first-team action, and Tottenham could provide him with that platform. Recent reports have claimed that he wants to join Barcelona this summer.

Can Spurs land Marmoush?

Strengthening the attack has become one of Tottenham’s priorities as they seek to provide De Zerbi with the quality needed to implement his tactical system. The Italian manager is expected to oversee a major squad rebuild, with several arrivals and departures anticipated before the transfer window closes.

Whether Tottenham can convince Manchester City to negotiate for Marmoush remains to be seen, but their interest underlines the scale of their ambitions this summer. The Egyptian international is one of the Premier League’s most exciting attacking talents, and securing his signature would represent a major statement of intent.

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The 27-year-old attacker played a total of 699 minutes of first-team football in the Premier League last season. He has 11 goal contributions across all competitions, and he knows he can do a lot better with regular opportunities. He could share the goalscoring burden with Dominic Solanke at Tottenham and transform them in the final third. However, Gakpo also remains a top target for Spurs.