Tottenham lining up €70 million move for Cody Gakpo

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 27-year-old Netherlands international Cody Gakpo from Liverpool in a big-money deal this summer.

A report by Caught Offside has revealed that Cody Gakpo is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Liverpool forward.

The Caught Offside report has suggested that the North London giants have “internally put plans in place to offer a package worth around €70 million” to sign the Dutchman in the coming weeks. However, Tottenham will not be alone in the battle for Gakpo’s signature, as Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are also monitoring the Liverpool attacker’s situation.

How has Cody Gakpo fared at Liverpool so far?

Cody Gakpo has made substantial progress since joining Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023. The 27-year-old arrived at Anfield after a brilliant campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and he has been an asset for the Merseyside club due to his versatility, with Arne Slot viewing him as a go-to player in the final third during his reign at the club.

Gakpo has made nearly 200 appearances for Liverpool thus far while chipping in with 50 goals and 23 assists. Meanwhile, the versatile Dutch attacker faces an uncertain future at Anfield, and a summer departure may be on the cards. The situation has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs. Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are among the prospective suitors vying for the signature of the Netherlands international.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Cody Gakpo has been on Tottenham’s wishlist for several years, and they reportedly considered a deal before he joined Liverpool. The continued interest is understandable, as the Lilywhites are scouring the market for a versatile attacker due to a lack of firepower in the final third. They did not fill Son Heung-min’s void last summer after the veteran South Korean attacker moved to MLS. Gakpo has thus emerged as a viable target.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies have been forced to dip their toes in the market for a left-sided attacker after losing Anthony Gordon, who has joined Barcelona. Gakpo is an option worth considering, as like Gordon, he can play anywhere across the offensive unit and has the pace and ingenuity to suit Eddie Howe’s methods at St. James’ Park.

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Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Liverpool may cash in on the versatile Dutch attacker this summer as they embark on a summer rebuild. However, it is unclear if Tottenham’s upcoming offer worth €70 million will be enough to seal a deal.