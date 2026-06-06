Tottenham lining up summer move for Cody Gakpo

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 27-year-old Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Dutch outlet Soccer News, Cody Gakpo is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker this summer, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Liverpool forward.

The report by Soccer News has revealed that the North London giants are working on a deal to sign the Dutchman, who may leave Liverpool after Arne Slot’s exit. Additionally, Roberto De Zerbi and his staff see Gakpo “as a reinforcement to kickstart the rebuilding process” in the upcoming transfer window.

How has Cody Gakpo fared at Liverpool so far?

Cody Gakpo has made significant progress since joining Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth €42 million in January 2023. The 27-year-old arrived at Anfield after an excellent campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and he has been an asset for the Merseyside club due to his versatility, with Arne Slot viewing him as a go-to player in the final third during his reign at the club.

Gakpo has made nearly 200 appearances for Liverpool thus far while chipping in with 50 goals and 23 assists. Meanwhile, the versatile Dutch attacker’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Tottenham Hotspur will be among the prospective suitors vying for the signature of the Netherlands international this year.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Cody Gakpo has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist for several years, and they reportedly considered a deal before he joined Liverpool. The continued interest makes sense, as the Lilywhites are scouring the market for a versatile attacker due to a lack of firepower in the final third.

Tottenham did not fill Son Heung-min’s void last summer after the veteran South Korean attacker moved to MLS. Additionally, Richarlison faces an uncertain future at the club. Several candidates, including Anan Khalaili, have thus emerged on Tottenham’s wishlist, with Gakpo also a viable target.

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Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Liverpool may cash in on the versatile Dutch attacker this summer as they embark on a summer rebuild. However, the report by Soccer News has not revealed whether Gakpo is open to joining Tottenham, where he will not get any European football next season.