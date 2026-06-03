Tottenham considering Anan Khalaili swoop

Tottenham Hotspur are mulling over signing 21-year-old Israeli international Anan Khalaili from Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise this summer.

According to an update by Paul O’Keefe, Anan Khalaili is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Union Saint-Gilloise winger.

However, Khalaili is not the only player on the North London club’s wishlist, as O’Keefe has revealed that they are also interested in Harry Wilson. Meanwhile, the short update adds that Savinho is the priority target for Tottenham, with recent reports claiming they have opened talks to sign the Brazilian from Manchester City.

Who is Anan Khalaili?

Anan Khalaili is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Haifa, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in Israel, starting his youth career at Beitar Haifa before graduating from the youth division at Maccabi Haifa. However, the youngster has made a name for himself since joining Union Saint-Gilloise in July 2024.

The Israeli international was instrumental in Union Saint-Gilloise’s impressive 2025/26 campaign, in which they won a trophy and finished runners-up to KAA Gent in the Pro League final. Khalaili scored six goals and provided six assists in 52 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, his exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

London calling?

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Anan Khalaili is understandable. The Lilywhites are scouring the market for a wide attacker, as they have yet to fill Son Heung-min’s void in the final third since the South Korean international moved to the USA to join LAFC last summer. While that is an issue for the left flank, the right wing has also presented issues in recent seasons.

With Dejan Kulusevski struggling with fitness issues in the last 18 months Wilson Odobert still developing, Tottenham need reinforcement across their attacking flanks. While Savinho is reportedly a top target for Tottenham, Khalaili is an option worth considering due to his well-rounded style of play and dribbling ability.

However, Savinho and Wilson may be more ideal targets for Tottenham, as both players are already accustomed to the rigours of the Premier League, unlike Khalaili. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old Israeli wide player is a viable target if he continues on his current trajectory, and .