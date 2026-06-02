Tottenham open talks to sign Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Savinho from Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

Tottenham have opened talks to sign the Manchester City winger, according to a report by Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, and it would be a major coup for them if they could get the deal done.

The 22-year-old Brazilian attacker has struggled for regular opportunities at the Etihad since arriving from Troyes in a €40 million deal nearly two years ago. The struggles have ampligied this season, as he has managed only 1,502 minutes of game time in 36 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with a modest return of four goals and three assists.

However, despite his lack of game time, it is unclear if Manchester City are prepared to sanction his departure. Tottenham need more quality on the flanks, and the South American could be the ideal acquisition as they reportedly intensify their efforts to sign him.

Spurs tried to sign the player last summer as well; however, Pep Guardiola stepped in the way and kept him at the Etihad. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career, and sitting on the bench at Manchester City will not benefit him anymore.

Savinho could be an asset for Spurs

Savinho’s pace and technical range would inject unpredictability into Spurs’ attack. The Lilywhites have struggled to create wide-play opportunities this season and need a direct, pressing winger to address that weakness. Apart from a quality wide player, they also need to invest in a striker.

The North Londoners have endured a frustrating 2025/26 campaign after fighting for survival. They have finished 17th in the last two seasons. They will not want to be in a similar position next year and need quality players to bounce back strongly. Signing the Brazilian will help them improve.

Savinho is a young player with great potential and could develop into a star for Tottenham. They have brought in a quality manager like Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian tactician could play a key role in the development of the disgruntled Manchester City attacker.

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Interestingly, recent reports have claimed that De Zerbi may play a crucial role in taking him to Tottenham. The attacker has struggled for opportunities at Manchester City, and they are unlikely to be able to demand a premium for him. They will have to sell him for a reasonable price this summer.