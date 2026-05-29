Savinho keen on Tottenham move, Roberto De Zerbi key to deal

Savinho would be open to joining Spurs and training under Roberto De Zerbi as an exit from Manchester City looms large.

Tottenham are set for a decisive summer window with long-term target Savinho back on their radar. Football Insider suggests the 22-year-old would be open to joining Spurs and working under Roberto De Zerbi, with regular game time and an important role in the team among the factors attracting the Brazilian winger.

Savinho is reportedly unhappy with his role at Manchester City following an underwhelming season personally. The Brazilian’s disgruntlement stems from making only seven starts out of his 24 league appearances, where he barely had any influence in their failed title race.

The Brazilian was reportedly expected to push for an exit once the summer window opens, and that remains the case as per the story. There could be a few suitors keeping tabs, as Tottenham have reportedly rekindled their interest in the 22-year-old attacker while planning for a decisive summer window.

Savinho to join Tottenham?

While there are no reports of official talks between the two clubs, recent reports have stated that Manchester City are reporteldy ready to entertain offers for Savinho. Spurs are seen as one of the main contenders for the winger, whom they tried to sign last season before Pep Guardiola and Manchester City chose to block a move to keep hold of the 22-year-old.

Guardiola wanted to keep Savinho beyond the upcoming summer window, but with the 55-year-old now out of the picture, the Brazilian will choose his own path. As per the report, he is open to joining Tottenham, with playing under Roberto De Zerbi a big part of his decision-making. Tottenham could potentially offer him a key role in a team that is desperate for new wide attackers.

Does Savinho suit Tottenham?

Tottenham have suffered injuries to their wide players Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons, with the duo set to miss the remainder of 2026 at the very least. Moreover, the likes of Mathys Tel and the ineffective Randal Kolo Muani have not performed to the required levels, which opens the door for someone like Savinho.

Savinho only had about two goal contributions for Manchester City this season, but he has decent underlying numbers. He wins around 4.39 duels per 90 minutes, creates 0.99 chances, and takes 1.21 shots in that same period. He also tends to complete close to two dribbles per game, numbers that would benefit Tottenham. Any deal for the disgruntled Brazilian will obviously depend on Manchester City’s asking price, which might be slightly higher than what the market would anticipate.