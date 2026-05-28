Tottenham handed boost in Savinho pursuit

Tottenham might have received the clearest indication yet of their chances to land a Premier League winger from a title contender.

Savinho could be on the move, as Manchester City might sanction a sale, thus boosting Tottenham’s hopes of landing the winger. As per TeamTalk, the Brazilian is very high on Spurs’ transfer target list, and he too would be open to joining the north Londoners in the summer.

Manchester City are expected to undergo changes, which could shape the squad differently when Enzo Maresca begins his reign. One of the possible outgoings could be Savinho, who was courted by Tottenham last season before the club and Pep Guardiola decided to keep him.

In fact, Savinho signed an improved deal until 2031, but now Manchester City are ready to sell him. This news would come as a significant boost to Tottenham’s chances of landing the 22-year-old wide man, someone they have kept tabs on despite not managing to sign him last summer.

Savinho on the move?

Savinho is expected to push for an exit from Manchester City this summer as he is unhappy with his role and game time. Despite the club’s assurances when they prevented his departure, the Brazilian has barely played this season, and when he has, it has mostly been off the bench.

Tottenham have rekindled their interest in the attacker, as signing wingers is paramount to their plans moving forward. There is a possibility Spurs will look to pay considerably less than they were willing to last summer, which could become a key point of discussion between the two clubs.

Will Savinho suit Tottenham?

The winger does have a lot of talent and could offer Tottenham a different style to improve their system under Roberto De Zerbi. His numbers have been below average considering the reputation he arrived with at Manchester City from Girona, but the Tottenham manager can improve him.

It is quite difficult to suggest whether he would work out for Spurs. The club should ensure a lower fee rather than taking a huge risk by paying a lot. For now, there is a real possibility that Savinho is open to joining Spurs, in which case a move could materialise in the summer.