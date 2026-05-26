Tottenham reignite talks to sign Savinho, Newcastle United also keen

Tottenham have rekindled their interest in a Manchester City winger ahead of the summer, with Newcastle United also keen on signing him.

Savinho could be on his way out of Manchester City ahead of the summer, with old suitors Tottenham ready to reignite their interest. As per an update by Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are now angling to make a move for the Brazilian winger, with Newcastle United also expected to keep tabs on the attacker.

Manchester City made a strange decision last summer to keep hold of Savinho when Tottenham were ready to pay big for the attacker. Spurs pushed intently and, as per reports, the player was open to the idea, but Pep Guardiola wanted to keep the group together for the campaign, and he succeeded in that quest; the Brazilian even signed a new deal.

At the time, Manchester City were asking for a big sum to even consider a sale, but since then, Savinho has had an underwhelming campaign. Spurs are now considering a move for the player, with the North Londoners prepared to rekindle their move for the winger, who looks set to leave the Etihad.

Guardiola’s exit opens the door for Savinho’s departure

The former Troyes prospect made 24 league appearances in the 2025/26 season, that amounted to just over 820 minutes. For a player of his age, Savinho wants regular game time, and he could force an exit out of Manchester City amid rising interest, particularly from Spurs.

Guardiola wanted to keep him for next season, but with the former Barcelona boss leaving Manchester City, the club could decide to sell. They signed the Brazilian for €40 million in 2024 from sister club Girona, and after a bright start, the 22-year-old has never picked up consistent form for the team.

Can Newcastle United rival Tottenham?

Savinho could have more than just one suitor, as Newcastle United are monitoring his situation ahead of the summer. The Brazilian attacker’s ability to play on both flanks offers tactical flexibility amid their search for an Anthony Gordon replacement. However, any move will depend on Manchester City’s asking price and whether they are willing to negotiate.

As things stand, Enzo Maresca is expected to take over at Manchester City, and there is a possibility he could sanction a summer exit. The club could still seek an important fee for the Brazilian, particularly given the rising interest from Premier League suitors like Spurs and Newcastle United.