Tottenham considering €25 million move for Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a €25 million bid to prise 13-cap Brazilian international Savinho from Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, disgruntled Manchester City winger Savinho is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the coming months. They are considering submitting a bid worth €25 million to their fellow Premier League club, though this figure represents a significant loss on Manchester City’s initial investment.

The latest report has brought promising news for Tottenham, as the South American attacker is unhappy with his status at the Etihad. He may push for a move away from Manchester City in the upcoming transfer window. However, whether €25 million represents sufficient value remains uncertain, particularly given Manchester City’s substantial financial outlay and Savinho’s potential in a more accommodating tactical environment.

How has Savinho fared at Manchester City?

Savinho has endured a frustrating journey since joining Manchester City from sister club Troyes in a deal worth €40 million in July 2024. The 22-year-old winger’s creative output was impressive in his debut season, but his productivity and participation have deteriorated significantly during the 2025/26 campaign.

The 13-cap Brazilian international has managed only 1,287 minutes across 32 appearances in all competitions this term, contributing three goals and three assists. This equates to merely 0.21 goals per 90 minutes, well below City’s attacking standards. With established threats like Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku competing for wide berths, he faces an uphill battle for regular minutes. Despite that, his stock remains attractive, with Tottenham among prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Tottenham return with a bid this summer?

Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Savinho last summer, but a deal did not materialise. Their continued interest is logical, as the Lilywhites have pursued a wide attacker since parting ways with Son Heung-min nearly 12 months ago. Additionally, Richarlison faces an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following a volatile spell in recent seasons.

Several versatile attackers, including Marcus Rashford, have emerged on Tottenham’s radar. However, the club’s immediate priority differs sharply from summer shopping. Currently 18th in the Premier League with just two points separating them from safery, avoiding the drop must take precedence over transfer ambitions. Strategic recruitment can wait; staying up cannot.

Regarding Savinho’s future, while Tottenham contemplate the €25 million offer, Manchester City will sanction a sale if the “offer meets their finanical expectations” for the youngster. The fee’s adequacy ultimately hinges on whether City perceive genuine value in accepting a significant loss on a young, internationally experienced talent still capable of justifying a larger investment at the right club.