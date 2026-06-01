Tottenham poised to step up interest in Savinho

Tottenham are expected to accelerate their pursuit of Savinho amid reports of a £60 million asking price from Manchester City.

According to Sebastien Vidal, Savinho has emerged as a serious target for Tottenham, with the North London giants now set to accelerate their pursuit. Roberto De Zerbi has reportedly approved the idea of signing the Brazilian winger, with Manchester City demanding a fee in the £60 million range.

Savinho is one of the players reportedly out of Manchester City’s plans, and he has a reasonable chance to leave in the summer. Tottenham have been chasing the Brazilian since last summer, but City chose to keep him at Pep Guardiola’s request back then.

Guardiola wanted to keep hold of him beyond the upcoming summer window, but with the former Barcelonamanager now gone, Savinho could follow suit, and Spurs have reportedly been handed a boost following reports that he could be sold for the right price. Spurs may have hoped to sign him at a discounted rate compared to his asking price last summer, but Manchester City are expected to demand at least £60 million, as per Sebastien Vidal.

Why will Tottenham pursue Savinho?

Savinho is a player Roberto De Zerbi has approved ahead of the summer, with Spurs seeking a new winger who could potentially operate on either flank. Injuries and a loss of form affected how the team operated in the wide areas last season, something the Italian manager wants to correct.

The £60 million-rated Manchester City trickster may not have had the best of seasons, with four goals and three assists across all competitions, but he could certainly suit the way Tottenham want their wingers to operate.

The £60 million price point might be a stumbling block, but through negotiations, the parties could come to an agreement. In truth, Manchester City may not need Savinho anymore following the arrival of Antoine Semenyo in January, while there is also a strong possibility they will bring in another star for the wide areas in the summer. There have been reports stating that Savinho might be open to joining Spurs, as it appears to be a straightforward deal.

Tottenham planning a big summer?

Apart from the reported chase for Savinho, Spurs are inching closer to signing free agents Marcos Senesi and Andrew Robertson from Bournemouth and Liverpool, respectively. They are also eager to make Joao Palhinha’s move permanent after a decent loan spell, while De Zerbi will focus on other areas that need improvement.

After their relegation scare, Tottenham are more than determined to get their bearings right and build a team good enough to compete for a top-four place at the very least. They will need plenty of new faces in their squad, adding the quality required for De Zerbi to take this project forward.