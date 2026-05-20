Omar Marmoush keen on sealing Barcelona switch

Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush is “crazy” about joining Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by SPORT, as relayed by Sport Witness, Omar Marmoush is the subject of interest from Barcelona. The newly-crowned La Liga champions are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a striker in the coming months as they prepare for life after Robert Lewandowski.

The update by SPORT has brought good news for Barcelona, as Marmoush is “crazy to come” to Camp Nou in the upcoming transfer window. However, the Cairo native is not the only player on the Catalan club’s wishlist.

How has Omar Marmoush fared at Manchester City?

Omar Marmoush has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Manchester City from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth €70 million in January 2025. While the 27-year-old hit the ground running and was a rare bright spot for City in the second half of the 2024/25 season, he has struggled for regular game time this term.

Despite his ability to reprise any offensive role, Marmoush has dropped in the pecking order this season, managing only 1,393 minutes of game time in 36 appearances across all competitions thus far, chipping in with eight goals and three assists. Nevertheless, the Egyptian attacker’s stock remains high, with Barcelona among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

La Liga move on the horizon?

Barcelona’s interest in Omar Marmoush makes sense. The Spanish champions are combing the market for a versatile attacker, as Robert Lewandowski will depart from Spotify Camp Nou as a free agent this summer. So, Barcelona must plan for life after the veteran Polish striker this summer.

While several candidates, including Victor Osimhen, have emerged on Barcelona’s wishlist, Marmoush is also a viable target. The Manchester City attacker’s versatility should add to his appeal, as he can play across the offensive unit. Additionally, his desire to move to Camp Nou has boosted Barcelona’s prospects.

However, the report has not revealed Manchester City’s asking price, and it is unclear how much the Premier League giants want to part ways with the 27-year-old Egyptian international. However, Marmoush is at the peak of his powers, and he has more than three years left on his deal, which may lead to an excessive valuation.