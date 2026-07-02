Enzo Maresca approves Manchester City exit for Omar Marmoush

Atletico Madrid are stepping up plans to strengthen their attack ahead of the new season, with Diego Simeone’s side expected to move decisively in the summer market.

The Spanish club are preparing for significant changes in the final third, with departures likely to create space for a new centre-forward. The situation has become urgent because Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez are both expected to leave Estadio Metropolitano. Losing two major attacking options would force Atletico to bring in a proven forward capable of delivering immediately in La Liga and Europe.

Omar Marmoush has now emerged as one of Atletico’s leading targets. The Manchester City attacker is valued at around €60 million and remains under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2029, but his future has become uncertain following Enzo Maresca’s arrival as Pep Guardiola’s replacement.

According to Fichajes, Maresca is open to sanctioning Marmoush’s exit, with the Egyptian international not considered untouchable in City’s new project. That stance has encouraged Atletico, who believe a deal could be completed if they move quickly before Premier League clubs enter the race.

Marmoush is also believed to be open to a fresh challenge after struggling for regular importance at City last season. The 27-year-old wants a more central attacking role, and Atletico are prepared to offer him exactly that.

Why Omar Marmoush could fit Simeone’s Atletico Madrid attack

From a tactical perspective, Marmoush appears well suited to Simeone’s preferred attacking structure. He is not only a penalty-box striker, but a mobile forward who can operate as a centre-forward, second striker or wide attacker.

That versatility is important for Atletico. Simeone has often relied on two-striker systems where one forward attacks depth while the other connects play between midfield and attack. Marmoush could perform either role depending on the partner beside him.

His best qualities are his explosive runs into space, direct ball-carrying and sharp finishing in transition. Atletico frequently thrive when games become compact and physical before breaking quickly into open space, and Marmoush’s profile fits that pattern. He would also add unpredictability. Unlike a traditional target man, he can drift into channels, isolate defenders and attack from different angles. That would give Simeone more flexibility than a fixed central striker.

Should Atletico Madrid spend €60 million on Marmoush?

This move makes sense if Atletico are genuinely losing both Sorloth and Alvarez. Marmoush is entering his peak years and offers the mobility, aggression and versatility Simeone values. The fee is high, but not unreasonable in the current market. If City are truly willing to sell, Atletico should move quickly before the competition grows.