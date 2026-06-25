Manchester United join Julian Alvarez race, establish contact

Manchester United will look to sign 26-year-old Argentine international Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid this summer.

According to an update by Diario AS journalist Marcos Duran, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Julian Alvarez. However, Manchester United will compete with the European heavyweights for the 26-year-old Atletico Madrid striker’s signature after speaking directly with his agent.

Julian Alvarez and his time at Atletico Madrid so far

Julian Alvarez has become one of the world’s leading strikers since joining Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in a surprise big-money move in August 2024. Though inconsistent at times, Alvarez has been pivotal for Los Rojiblancos in the last two seasons, becoming a mainstay in the final third for Diego Simeone’s team.

A similar theme ensued in the 2025/26 season, as the Argentine attacker scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 49 outings across all competitions. Meanwhile, Alvarez’s improved form in recent weeks has raised his stock further, with widespread reports linking him with Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United as the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Arsenal will pursue a versatile attacker in the coming weeks. While Mikel Arteta has three strikers in his squad, Gabriel Jesus’s long-term future is reportedly uncertain. Additionally, Viktor Gyokeres has impressed in fits and starts since arriving from Sporting CP last summer. So, Alvarez has emerged as a viable target for Arsenal. Recent reports have claimed that they are ready to sell Jesus and Kai Havertz to land him.

Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez has been on Barcelona’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest reflects their need for reinforcement, as Robert Lewandowski is leaving as a free agent this summer. So, Barcelona must plan for life after the veteran Polish striker, with Alvarez reportedly emerging as a top target for the Blaugrana.

As for Manchester United, Benjamin Sesko is the only reliable striker in Michael Carrick’s squad, with Joshua Zirkzee struggling to make his mark since arriving from Bologna.