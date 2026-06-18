Newcastle United open to Nick Woltemade offers this summer

Newcastle United might ultimately end up selling unsettled forward Nick Woltemade, as suitors like Aston Villa might rekindle their interest.

Newcastle United could field offers for Nick Woltemade this summer, with Aston Villa among the suitors, per Caught Offside. The 23-year-old German, unsettled by positional uncertainty under Eddie Howe, has attracted interest from multiple clubs.

Nick Woltemade made a notable impact at Newcastle United, scoring 12 goals in all competitions. Yet his goal output has not settled positional debate, opening the door to summer suitors. Eddie Howe deployed Woltemade as striker, second striker, attacking midfielder, and central midfielder — tactical inconsistency that has fuelled exit talk.

Woltemade reportedly favours a centre-forward role and could push for a Newcastle exit. Atlético Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have already registered interest, while Bayern Munich — suitors last summer — are also monitoring the situation. Per Fabrizio Romano on X, Newcastle paid €80 million plus add-ons for the German last summer, which could see them demand significantly more if they sell this summer.

Aston Villa in pole position

Aston Villa appear to be leading the race, with Unai Emery eager to recruit a top-quality forward. Emery’s pursuit reflects Villa’s Champions League ambition — a pull Woltemade may find difficult to resist given his limited guarantee of a centre-forward role at Newcastle. He could return to Germany, but Premier League wages are likely to be the deciding factor. Any deal between Aston Villa and Newcastle may entirely depend on the Magpies’ asking price, as they may seek to profit on their investment in the German forward.

Wider Newcastle exodus

Newcastle may also sell Yoane Wissa, as reports have stated that Howe could bring in a young striker to replace both forwards. Beyond the two, further uncertainty surrounds other first-team squad members: the Magpies are bracing for bids for midfielder Sandro Tonali, while Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall are also attracting interest.

Should Woltemade, Livramento, and Hall all depart alongside targeted midfielder Sandro Tonali, Newcastle risk losing significant squad depth ahead of Champions League qualification next term. Overall, the picture looks rather grim for the Magpies, if they end up losing those names, and not replace them with equally good talent.