Eddie Howe wants to replace Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa with a young striker

Eddie Howe is looking to replace the underperforming duo of Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa with a young striker this summer.

Newcastle United are open to selling Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa this summer as Eddie Howe seeks a younger striker, according to a report by Football Insider. The Newcastle United manager recently held crunch talks with the PIF over his future and the Tyneside club’s plans in the upcoming transfer window.

The English tactician has told the board he wants to sign a young striker and pursue key additional moves. While the Magpies are open to the departures of Woltemade and Wissa, the finances involved will play a big part.

The Magpies underwent a significant change in the final third last summer after Alexander Isak managed to force a move to Liverpool. They forked out massive fees to bring in Woltemade and Wissa to fill the void left by the Swedish international. However, the moves have not quite worked out for them.

Woltemade and Wissa to make way for a young striker

Yoane Wissa struggled with injuries and featured in just 28 matches. He racked up just over 900 minutes and had just three goals to his name. Meanwhile, Nick Woltemade featured in 51 games, but he could only manage 11 goals in his debut season with Newcastle United.

The German international eventually went down the pecking order, and he no longer seems keen on staying at the club. He could end up pushing for an exit this summer transfer window. Meanwhile, Newcastle United have previously indicated they are open to Wissa’s departure if the right offer arrives.

The Tyneside club’s strategy is to invest in a younger prospect who can develop at St. James’ Park. Howe wants a young striker who fits his pressing system, a player who carries possession, presses high, and gets into scoring positions quickly.

Though linked with Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta, the Tyneside outfit are unlikely to pursue that move in the summer transfer window as per the Football Insider update. Instead, they will target a younger option who can grow under Eddie Howe’s system. Younger reported targets include Parma’s Mateo Pellegrino.