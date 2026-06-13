Newcastle United line up summer move for Jean-Philippe Mateta

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta during the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The French attacker was also linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window. However, Crystal Palace managed to keep him at the club, and they will be delighted to have done so. Mateta helped them reach the UEFA Europa Conference League final last season, scoring in the final to hand them their first-ever European trophy.

It will be interesting to see if he’s prepared to join Newcastle this summer. They need to improve the attacking unit’s quality after a disappointing season. Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade were underwhelming for Newcastle last season, and the team needs to score more goals.

Anthony Gordon has been sold to Barcelona, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get a deal done for the French attacker. He scored 16 goals in all competitions last season, and he’s a reliable performer in the Premier League. He could make an immediate impact at Newcastle if he joins.

Crystal Palace will be competing in Europe and in the Premier League next season, and Newcastle will not be able to provide him with that opportunity. It would not be a surprise if the French attacker is tempted to continue with the London club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Mateta.

Mateta could transform Newcastle

The 28-year-old is well settled in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he would be an excellent acquisition for Newcastle. Apart from his ability to score goals, he can hold up the ball and bring others into play. He could prove to be a game-changer acquisition for Newcastle if they manage to get the deal done. They have the resources to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official proposal for Crystal Palace in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the London club will need to keep their best players and improve the team if they want to do well in the Premier League and in Europe next year. Selling the French attacker could prove to be a mistake.