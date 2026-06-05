Manchester United hold exploratory talks to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta

Manchester United have held preliminary talks to explore a possible move for Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is reportedly available for a move away from Crystal Palace.

According to Fichajes, Jean-Philippe Mateta is seen as a viable striker target for Manchester United, with the Premier League giants holding preliminary talks for the striker. The chase is only at an exploratory stage, as they view the World Cup-bound forward as a cheaper alternative to other, more expensive names in the market.

Jean-Philippe Mateta enjoyed another productive season with Crystal Palace, as his goals proved important for the South London club’s journey to winning the Conference League. It was his strike in the final against Rayo Vallecano that clinched the Eagles their first-ever European crown. However, the Frenchman is probably coming to the end of his time at the club.

Following a collapsed move to AC Milan back in January due to a reportedly failed medical test, Mateta is still of interest to the Rossoneri. Juventus are also reportedly keen on the forward, and now Manchester United have entered the race as a serious suitor.

Manchester United to begin Jean-Philippe Mateta chase?

Manchester United have reportedly pondered over bringing Mateta to Old Trafford ahead of the summer, as Michael Carrick could look to add a new striker. They have held preliminary talks with intermediaries close to the striker. The Red Devils are seemingly eager to make plans before other suitors make moves.

The report talks about a possible €50 million valuation for Mateta, although the Red Devils could pay significantly less than that figure, given the French international is in the final year of his deal at Selhurst Park.

United are expected to part ways with Joshua Zirkzee, and Carrick will want another striker ahead of their return to the UEFA Champions League. Mateta’s call-up to the France squad for the World Cup adds another layer of pedigree, as Manchester United could use his experience in the Premier League as well as Europe as a factor in making their move.

Could Manchester United sign Mateta?

Manchester United need squad depth ahead of the new season, where they could potentially play three games a week due to their commitments in four competitions. Hence, they would need a new option to compete with Benjamin Sesko in the frontline.

Mateta was seemingly close to moving to Serie A, but given Manchester United’s interest in the €50 million-rated attacker, he could consider staying in England. Playing at Old Trafford would be an absolute no-brainer for the 28-year-old if the Red Devils come in with an offer, though any move will ultimately depend on Palace’s asking price for the striker, with a year left on his deal.