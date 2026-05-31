Manchester United ponder summer move for Jean-Philippe Mateta

Manchester United are looking to improve the attacking unit in the summer, and they have identified Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as a target, as per CaughtOffside.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Crystal Palace in recent months. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United come forward with an offer to sign the French attacker.

He has scored 16 goals this season, and there is no doubt that he would be a useful addition to the Manchester United attacking unit.

He has a contract with the Eagles until 2027, and they could be under pressure to sell him for a reasonable price this summer. They will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer.

Mateta recently helped Crystal Palace win the UEFA Europa Conference League by scoring the winning goal in the final. He might feel that he has done enough at the London club, and he could be open to a new challenge. He has helped them win the FA Cup and the Community Shield as well.

Man United need more attacking depth

Manchester United need more depth in the squad after securing Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. Benjamin Sesko is still a young player, and he has not been prolific enough. He needs more support in the attack, and signing the experienced 28-year-old French attacker could be a wise decision. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be hard to turn down for him.

Given his contract situation, the Eagles will be under pressure as well. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise a deal.

Manchester United will look to build on an impressive season this year and close the gap on Arsenal and Manchester City. They need quality players at their disposal. Mateta will add goals and creativity to the team. His ability to lead the line and hold up the ball would add a new dimension to Manchester United’s attack.