Juventus consider reigniting move for Jean-Philippe Mateta

Juventus may look to sign 28-year-old Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Jean-Philippe Mateta is the subject of interest from Juventus. The Serie A giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old Crystal Palace centre-forward after considering a January move for him.

A summer departure may be on the cards for the Frenchman after a January exit failed to materialise due to issues with his medical tests. Crystal Palace will demand around €20-25 million to part ways with Mateta in the upcoming transfer window.

How has Jean-Philippe Mateta fared at Crystal Palace?

Jean-Philippe Mateta has established himself as one of the most dependable strikers in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from FSV Mainz 05. The South London outfit initially signed the player on loan in January 2021 before completing a permanent move in the subsequent summer transfer window, and the 28-year-old has transformed him into a top-class centre-forward after a slow start to life at Selhurst Park.

The French international has made over 200 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far, chipping in with 61 goals and 14 assists. Meanwhile, Mateta’s recent form has attracted interest from several well-known clubs. Juventus will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this summer.

Will Mateta secure a Serie A transfer soon?

Juventus failed with a bid to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta earlier this year. The continued interest is understandable, as the struggling Italian heavyweights face uncertainty over Dusan Vlahovic’s long-term future. The Serb has entered the final two months of his contract and has yet to commit his future to the Bianconeri.

Additionally, Jonathan David and Lois Openda have failed to make their mark in their debut season at the Allianz Stadium. With Juventus reportedly ready to cash in on the duo amid their links with Premier League clubs, they need a new striker. Mateta is thus an option worth considering.

The 28-year-old Frenchman is an appealing target given Crystal Palace’s asking price of €20-25 million, as he is at the peak of his powers and can hit the ground running at the Serie A club. However, Juventus may not be alone in the battle for Mateta’s signature, as recent reports have linked him with AC Milan.