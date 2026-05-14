AC Milan advance Jean-Philippe Mateta move

AC Milan have entered into advanced negotiations for the transfer of Jean-Philippe Mateta, with the Frenchman expected to leave Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace are poised to see the back of Jean-Philippe Mateta in the summer after a failed move back in January. AC Milan have rekindled their interest in the Frenchman, with Corriere dello Sport reporting the Rossoneri are in advanced negotiations for the attacker.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been crucial in the context of Crystal Palace’s rise in stature from being a Premier League mid-table battler to a European finalist. The Frenchman pushed to leave the club back in January, but his proposed move to AC Milan fell through, with reports then pointing towards a failed medical.

AC Milan have rekindled their interest in the attacker, as was their plan for the Frenchman when they could not sign him in January. The Rossoneri are in advanced negotiations for the move of the striker, as a fee with Palace is likely to be agreed soon, while personal terms were not an issue back in the winter window.

Why Are AC Milan Seeking Jean-Philippe Mateta?

Mateta is a player that the Rossoneri would like to have in their squad to bolster their frontline. Given that Massimiliano Allegri prefers a front two, the Frenchman would be a solid weapon to have as Milan targets a consistent challenge for the Serie A title next season.

There are chances Milan could sell Rafael Leão, a player who has played in that aforementioned front two role under Allegri this season. Mateta could bring more goalscoring threat compared to the Portuguese, or even his strike partner, Christian Pulisic, while Palace could sell him at a discounted price, given the player is set to enter the final year of his deal.

What Next for AC Milan?

Milan are expected to make some fundamental changes to their squad depending on whether they achieve Champions League football next season. The improved finances from the competition will help them bring better quality players into the team, but without it, they may have to rely on sales of their key stars, like Leão.

The possibility of signing players like Mateta on the cheap will be tremendous business for the club. Allegri will want further reinforcements in other areas depending on who is staying or leaving, but there is plenty of activity anticipated at the San Siro in the close season.