Everton, Newcastle United in transfer tussle to sign Mateo Pellegrino

Everton and Newcastle United are keen on signing 24-year-old Argentine striker Mateo Pellegrino from Serie A club Parma this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Sport Parma, the two Premier League clubs are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a striker in the upcoming transfer window. However, Everton and Newcastle United are not alone in the race to sign Mateo Pellegrino, as the 24-year-old Parma centre-forward is also a target for Brentford, Bologna, Como, and Fiorentina.

Meanwhile, the report by Sport Parma has revealed that the Crociati will demand around €30 million to part ways with the Spanish-born striker in the summer transfer window. Additionally, 50% of the proceeds from Pellegrino’s sale will go to Velez Sarsfield due to a sell-on clause.

Mateo Pellegrino and his time in Serie A so far

Mateo Pellegrino has become a well-travelled striker despite being the first half of his career. Born in Valencia, the 24-year-old spent his formative years in Spain, Italy, and Argentina, passing through the academies at Inter Milan and Valencia before graduating from the youth division at Velez Sarsfield.

The former Argentine youth international has been with Parma since February 2025, and he enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing one assist in 39 outings across all competitions. Meanwhile, Pellegrino’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Everton and Newcastle United.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Everton’s interest in Mateo Pellegrino is understandable. The Toffees are scouring the market for a striker, as Beto and Thierno Barry were inconsistent in the 2025/26 season. So, David Moyes needs an alternative to the incumbent duo, with several candidates, including Lois Openda, emerging on Everton’s wishlist. Pellegrino is also a viable target due to a imposing physicality, age profile, and bustling pace.

The same profile has attracted Newcastle United, with the Tyneside outfit also set to return to the market for a striker this summer despite signing Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa last year. Both players struggled to make their mark in the 2025/26 season, and the former is reportedly pushing for a summer exit. So, the Magpies need a new striker this summer, with Pellegrino an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, the Sport Parma report has revealed that paying €30 million will be an uphill task for Pellegrino’s Serie A-based suitors despiting sounding him out for a summer deal. That leaves Everton, Newcastle United, and Brentford in an advantageous position in the battle for the Argentine striker’s signature.