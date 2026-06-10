Everton could pay €40 million to sign Lois Openda

Everton could be willing to table a €40 million bid to sign underperforming Juventus striker Lois Openda after his move to the club became permanent.

Everton are reportedly willing to table a €40 million bid to sign Lois Openda after his move to Juventus became permanent, according to Bianconera News. David Moyes is looking to add a new striker to his squad as Juventus weigh a sale of the underperforming Belgian attacker.

Lois Openda has endured a disappointing season since joining Juventus on loan from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025. After featuring in 37 games across all competitions, the Belgian managed just two goals, including only one in 24 Serie A appearances. His loan agreement included an obligation to buy if Juventus secured a top-10 finish, as Fabrizio Romano confirmed on X back in April. As a result, the Bianconeri paid €46 million to RB Leipzig, a deal widely viewed as poor business by many observers.

Everton to chase Lois Openda?

The report from Bianconera News names Everton as a potential suitor and claims the Merseyside club are willing to offer up to €40 million for the Belgian. Should Juventus accept such an offer, they would incur a slight loss on their investment in the 26-year-old forward.

Juventus face mounting pressure to offload players following their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Striker Dusan Vlahovic is also expected to leave on a free transfer, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, while the club are reportedly open to offers for Jonathan David after an underwhelming campaign.

Openda has other suitors as well, with Premier League newcomers Coventry City reportedly interested, while previous reports have linked him with a move to Leeds United. Everton could test Juventus’ resolve with a €40 million bid, as attention turns to the Italian club’s decision regarding the Belgian striker and rival suitors circle.

Why are Everton looking for a new striker?

The main reason behind Everton’s pursuit of a new striker is the need for variety in their forward line. Current options Beto and Thierno Barry offer similar profiles and playing styles, prompting the club to explore alternatives in the market. Everton have also been linked with Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sorloth, as an example of their striker search.

Aston Villa’s Tammy Abraham is another reported target, while additional options could emerge as the window progresses. Openda could represent an interesting option if Everton can secure a deal, although Juventus may hold out for a fee closer to the €46 million they paid to RB Leipzig.