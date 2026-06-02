Everton, Leeds United in transfer tussle to sign Tammy Abraham

Everton and Leeds United are keen on signing 28-year-old English striker Tammy Abraham from Aston Villa this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Everton and Leeds United are interested in Tammy Abraham. The two Premier League mid-table clubs are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a striker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old Aston Villa striker.

However, Everton and Leeds United are not alone in the battle for Abraham’s signature, as the TEAMtalk report has revealed that his situation at Aston Villa has also alerted Sunderland. Meanwhile, it has also added that the Englishman is keen on securing regular game time, which may lead to a summer departure.

Tammy Abraham and his rollercoaster ride in recent years

Tammy Abraham has endured a topsy-turvy ride since leaving Chelsea. The 28-year-old joined AS Roma in August 2021 and enjoyed a solid debut season. However, poor form and fitness issues plagued the player since then, and his loan stint with AC Milan in the 2024/25 season was a disaster. The move to Aston Villa has not worked as well as he would have liked either, despite decent performances for Besiktas.

The English striker has started only two Premier League games since joining Aston Villa in a deal worth £21 million earlier this year. Abraham’s overall numbers of Villa do not make for good reading, having managed only three goals in 16 games, amounting to 437 minutes of game time. So, a summer exit may be on the cards amid Eveton and Leeds United’s push for a deal.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Leeds United’s interest in Tammy Abraham is understandable. While Daniel Farke has multiple strikers in his squad, Joel Piroe is reportedly closing in on leaving the West Yorkshire outfit this summer. Additionally, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the only consistent striker in Farke’s squad, forcing Leeds to return to the market for a reliable partner in the final third for the Englishman.

As for Everton, the Merseyside club attempted to sign Abraham in January before he joined Aston Villa.