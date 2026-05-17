Joel Piroe closing in on leaving Leeds United this summer

Joel Piroe is all set to part ways with Leeds United this summer, with a replacement already identified.

According to Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider, Joel Piroe is on the verge of leaving Leeds United this summer, after a very disappointing campaign in the Premier League. He is surplus to requirements at the West Yorkshire club, who have already identified a replacement in Zian Flemming.

Piroe, who joined Leeds United in the summer of 2023, played a pivotal role in their promotion to the top flight. During the 2024/25 season, he was their top scorer in the second division with 19 goals in his 46 outings. He even bagged seven assists and was one of the standout performers for Daniel Farke’s team that won the Championship.

While the 26-year-old was hoping to have a prominent role in the Premier League, things have not gone his way with Farke preferring other options. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor, and Lukas Nmecha have all been ahead of him in the pecking order.

Despite being fit throughout, he has only racked up 544 minutes thus far. Piroe has been involved in just 14 Premier League games, starting on two occasions. So, the player is unsurprisingly frustrated by the lack of minutes and is ready to part ways with Leeds this summer.

Leeds ready to sell Piroe

Even the Yorkshire-based outfit are ready to offload the 26-year-old, who will only have a year left on his deal in the summer. His departure could help them raise a significant fee, given what he had done last season in the Championship. The funds raised could then help them reinforce their squad.

While Farke would still have Calvert-Lewin, Okafor, and Nmecha at his disposal, he seeks more firepower, and Leeds United have identified Zian Flemming to be an ideal replacement for Piroe. The 27-year-old scored ten goals in just 1,602 minutes of Premier League action. With Burnley getting relegated, they are plotting a raid on the Clarets for the Dutch striker.

With Piroe struggling to force his way into Farke’s plans, cashing in on him will certainly make a lot of sense. Meanwhile, Flemming could be just the perfect replacement as he has already proven himself in the top flight. He has a strong physical presence and great aerial ability, which will give the Leeds boss something different to work with.