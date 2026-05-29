Juventus fear losing Dusan Vlahovic to Aston Villa as Chelsea make approach

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a summer move away from the club, and he could be on his way to the Premier League.

The Serbian International striker will be a free agent soon, and he has been linked with clubs like Chelsea. According to a report by Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Juventus fear that the Serbian striker could join Aston Villa this summer. On the other hand, Chelsea have already made enquiries for him.

Signing a player of Vlahovic’s calibre in a Bosman move would represent a major coup for Aston Villa as they look to add quality and depth to the attacking unit. Unai Emery’s side were overly dependent on Ollie Watkins this season and need support in the final third. However, Emery’s squad already possesses depth in attack with Tammy Abraham, which complicates the pursuit.

Nevertheless, would strengthen either club’s attacking depth and provide immediate competition for their first-choice strikers. The challenge of the Premier League could suit him at this stage of his career. Vlahovic has 12 contributions this season despite enduring an injury-riddled campaign, and he will look to make his mark in English football as well.

Where will Vlahovic end up?

Aston Villa will be able to offer him UEFA Champions League football for the upcoming campaign, which Chelsea cannot. However, the Blues may hold an advantage through potential availability of the first-choice striker’s berth amid Joao Pedro’s links with Barcelona. Additionally, Liam Delap has underperformed this season, and Chelsea need to strengthen the forward line.

Meanwhile, signing the Serb for free would be ideal for the West London club after the loss of revenue due to a tenth-placed finish in the Premier League. A bargain deal will help the West London club improve the attacking unit and invest in the other areas of the squad as well.

The Serbian international would be ideal for them. Given that Vlahovic is on the verge of becoming a free agent, he has full control over his future and could choose the best project for himself. Meanwhile, there have been reports that the Italian club could look to try to convince him to sign an extension. His decision will likely depend on Champions League status and project ambition.