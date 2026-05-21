Juventus want to keep Dusan Vlahovic amid Newcastle United links

Newcastle United could face frustrations in their efforts to bring a cost-effective Serie A striker to St James’ Park in the summer.

Newcastle United are expected to search for a new striker in the summer following their issues in that position. While they have a few prolific names on their shortlist, the Magpies could face frustrations in their efforts to land Juventus man Dusan Vlahovic, as per Football Insider.

Dusan Vlahovic has hit double figures in each of his three full seasons with Juventus, although many believe he has not provided the right value for the price the club paid to sign him. This season, injuries have hampered his progress, with the striker scoring only five times in 18 league appearances. The bigger news surrounding him is his potential departure from the club on a free transfer, as talks over a new deal broke down some time ago.

Vlahovic could still leave on a free transfer; however, the report states that Juventus are now prepared to accelerate talks to offer him a new deal. This possibility has emerged following the prospect of the club finishing outside the Champions League places, as they have slipped out of the top four heading into the final game of the campaign. Rivals Como and Roma are playing relegation-threatened sides, while Juventus are expected to overcome Torino to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

No Newcastle United move for Dusan Vlahovic?

Missing out on the Champions League could bring about financial issues at Juventus, which may limit their transfer budget. Hence, keeping hold of existing players like Vlahovic could make sense, despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his contract due to salary demands.

Should Vlahovic commit his future to Juventus, it would come as a bitter blow for Newcastle United, who have been interested in the Serbian striker. The Magpies are in the market for a new forward, with that area of the team proving problematic. Summer signings Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade have underwhelmed despite their big-money arrivals.

Newcastle United to pursue alternatives?

There would have been doubts over Vlahovic’s signing, considering the finances involved in any potential deal. However, he is not the only name on Newcastle United’s shortlist. Sporting CP’s Luis Suarez is a definite target, although he could command a hefty fee.

Goncalo Ramos is also expected to be expensive, with Newcastle United among the teams keen to explore a move for the PSG forward. Overall, Eddie Howe will be in the market for a striker who can solve his team’s goalscoring issues, while an exit for either Woltemade or Wissa would not come as a surprise.