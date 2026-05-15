Newcastle United make approach for Dusan Vlahovic move

Newcastle United will reportedly look to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tuttosport, Dusan Vlahovic is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker this summer and have submitted an enquiry for the 26-year-old Juventus centre-forward.

However, the latest report has also brought bad news for Newcastle United, as the Tyneside club’s inability to offer UEFA Champions League football is a deal-breaker for the Serb. Meanwhile, Vlahovic is also a target for Barcelona, but the Catalan giants are not prioritising a summer deal for him.

Dusan Vlahovic and his situation

Dusan Vlahovic has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022. The 26-year-old was among the most exciting young strikers in Serie A when he moved to the Allianz Stadium over four years ago. However, he has struggled to remain consistent during his spell with the Bianconeri.

Additionally, fitness issues have plagued the 41-cap Serbian international, who has managed only 1,020 minutes of game time thus far in the 2025/26 season. However, those problems have not affected the player’s output, as he has scored eight goals and provided two assists in his limited outings. But Vlahovic faces an uncertain future at Juventus, as he has entered the final two months of his contract, with the situation capturing the attention of several bigwigs, including Barcelona and Newcastle United.

A man in demand

Dusan Vlahovic has been on Barcelona’s wishlist for an extended period. While the Serb is no longer a priority target for the Blaugrana, the continued interest is understandable, as they are scouring the market for a striker amid Robert Lewandowski’s advancing age. Additionally, the Pole may depart from Camp Nou as a free agent, as he has entered the final two months of his contract. So, Vlahovic is an option worth considering for Barcelona.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies have returned to the market for a striker, as Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade have struggled to make their mark in their debut campaigns at St. James’ Park. Their struggles have led to widespread speculation surrounding their futures, forcing the Tyneside outfit to seek a solution from the market, with Vlahovic a viable target.

However, despite Newcastle United’s enquiry, failure to offer UEFA Champions League football may become an insurmountable stumbling block. Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that the 26-year-old Serbian striker is keen on joining Barcelona. However, that dream may have to wait until late in the summer window, as the reigning La Liga champions are prioritising other options.