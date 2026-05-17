Newcastle United could pay £70 million to sign Luis Suarez

Newcastle United are aware of Luis Suarez’s asking price and would be capable of paying big for the Colombian striker.

Newcastle United are set to enter another summer window with the clear intention of signing a striker, despite spending big sums on two last time out. As per Football Insider, the Magpies are prepared to pay heavily for the signing of Luis Suarez if necessary, which could be more of a signal of intent regarding their financial power than anything else.

There are several strikers on Newcastle United’s radar heading into the summer window, including Sporting CP star Luis Suarez. The Colombian arrived last summer as a replacement for Viktor Gyokeres and has registered 45 goal contributions to make his mark in Lisbon.

Newcastle United have been made aware of his £70 million release clause, as Sporting have no reason to sell him for anything less. The main story here is that the Magpies have indicated they have the capacity to trigger his release clause if necessary, as the English side could push towards exploring a deal for the Colombian.

Newcastle United facing striker issues?

Newcastle United splashed big on Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade, with neither improving the team nor delivering goals this season. Their below-par displays have forced the club to consider bringing in a new striker, with Suarez among the options being considered.

PSG’s Goncalo Ramos is also a target, and he, too, could be equally expensive compared to Suarez. The Sporting CP star is currently happy with life in Lisbon but might consider the opportunity to move to England, although the lack of Champions League football could become a significant factor.

Is Luis Suarez the right man for Newcastle United?

Newcastle United are not alone in the race for the Sporting CP goal machine, as Liverpool are also interested in Suarez, especially after Hugo Ekitike’s injury. Newcastle could potentially offer Suarez a key role in the team, which could be a major factor in their pursuit. However, there are doubts about whether the Colombian is the right choice.

Premier League clubs have previously seen strikers from the Portuguese league struggle in England, with Darwin Nuñez being a notable example. Hence, spending £70 million on Suarez could be a risk for Newcastle United, who may have the financial capacity but are arguably not in a position to absorb another failed striker signing at St James’ Park.