Barcelona poised to intensify efforts to sign Joao Pedro

Barcelona are widely expected to intensify their efforts to sign a top Premier League forward to replace the outgoing Robert Lewandowski.

Joao Pedro is the name high on Barcelona’s shortlist of strikers to replace Robert Lewandowski ahead of the summer. As per Football Insider, the Catalans are prepared to intensify their efforts to try and land the Brazilian, in what could be a complex chase amid Chelsea’s strong position in the situation.

Barcelona continue to be linked with several striker names as the club are now intensifying their efforts to sign a suitable replacement for Lewandowski. Julian Alvarez was the early favourite to replace the Polish hitman, but over the last few weeks, doubts have crept in due to the finances involved in any deal for the Argentine centre-forward.

Gabriel Jesus was recently mentioned as a cost-effective option for the Catalans, although there is a feeling that there might be money to spend on a new striker. This is due to their persistent links with Chelsea man Joao Pedro, with the Spanish giants now serious about the 24-year-old Brazilian.

Barcelona prepared to tempt Joao Pedro.

Sporting Director Deco reportedly met with Pedro’s representatives, which was a big enough indication of Barcelona’s interest. The club are now aware of the 24-year-old Chelsea star’s omission from the Brazilian national team squad, and they are willing to tempt him into making the move in a bid to get back into the national team setup in the near future.

The idea might be solid enough from a Barcelona standpoint, as long as the club have the capacity to financially back their interest. Pedro will not come cheap in the market, as Chelsea will be eager to make a hefty profit on a player who scored 20 goals and registered nine assists this season across all competitions.

Chelsea to sell Joao Pedro?

Earlier reports stated that new boss Xabi Alonso might be open to selling Pedro should a big offer arrive, but there have been no follow-up stories on those claims. There might be a case that the Spanish coach would keep the Brazilian attacker as part of his plans for the club.

Whether Chelsea are prepared to sell or not might become clearer once Barcelona begin intensifying their interest in Pedro. At the moment, there is only talk of the chase, which ultimately might depend on Chelsea’s asking price as well as Barcelona’s capacity to match it.