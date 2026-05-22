Barcelona awaiting Xabi Alonso call on Joao Pedro future

Barcelona remain keen on acquiring the services of Chelsea attacking sensation Joao Pedro heading into the summer transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Barcelona retain interest in Chelsea’s Joao Pedro, as they look to replace Robert Lewandowski. While Chelsea have no intention of selling, Barcelona’s interest hinges on manager Xabi Alonso’s approval before they commit resources to a deal.

The newly-crowned La Liga champions were initially keen on signing Julian Alvarez to fill the void that will be left following Lewandowski’s departure at the end of the season. However, the high cost of the transfer has resulted in them taking a back seat in their pursuit of Arsenal’s attacking target.

The Blaugrana are now instead focusing on the newly-announced Chelsea Player of the Season, who could be available for a significantly lower fee in comparison to the Argentine international.

Joao Pedro joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £60 million last summer. The Brazilian international has enjoyed an exceptional debut campaign, where he has bagged 20 goals and nine assists across competitions. While the Blues have not been at their best, the 24-year-old has been their standout performer.

Barcelona waiting for a chance to sign Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro’s clinical finishing, versatility, technical quality and ability to operate as a pure striker as well as from deeper positions have placed him quite high on Barcelona’s wishlist. They consider him a perfect fit for Hansi Flick’s system. Not only can he help fill the void left by Lewandowski, but the Brazilian could also become one of the cornerstones of their new project.

While the Catalan giants are keen on his securing signature, is is unclear what Xabi Alonso’s stance on his role in the team will be heading into the 2026/27 season. Nevertheless, Chelsea’s reluctance to sell the player is an issue, although if he is not part of the Spanish manager’s plans, Barcelona will have the opportunity to lure him.

For now, the player remains happy at Stamford Bridge and is not looking to push for an exit, even though his camp suggests he would love to move to Camp Nou. Talks have already taken place between Barcelona-linked intermediaries and people close to the 24-year-old. While there is eagerness from both sides, negotiations won’t be straightforward, as everyone expects him to have a prominent role under Alonso.