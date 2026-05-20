Barcelona hope to sign Joao Pedro for €70 million

Hani Flick’s Barcelona are hopeful of acquiring the services of Chelsea attacking sensation Joao Pedro this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona believe they can sign Chelsea’s Joao Pedro for €70 million ahead of next season. The Blues are reluctant to lose him, given the kind of impact he has had in the 2025/26 season.

The Catalan giants have already received a boost in their pursuit. Carlo Ancelotti’s decision not to pick him in the World Cup squad means his price won’t go through the roof in the summer. Meanwhile, it will also give Barcelona and their sporting director, Deco, enough time to convince the 24-year-old forward.

He arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer on the back of his impressive performances at Brighton. While Chelsea haven’t been at their best, the Brazilian striker has been their standout performer with 20 goals and nine assists in 49 outings across competitions.

Barcelona want Joao Pedro in their ranks

Joao Pedro has won the Chelsea player of the season award in his debut campaign, and his work hasn’t gone unnoticed. A number of top clubs have taken note, and Barcelona are one of the clubs that have been keeping tabs on him. The Catalan giants could soon make moves to try and lure him to Camp Nou.

The 24-year-old is loving life at Stamford Bridge, and he is unlikely to push for an exit. However, things could change in the coming weeks as Deco will first try to convince the player before holding any talks with the London club. Chelsea are unlikely to entertain any offers unless the player is the one pushing for a move away.

With Robert Lewandowski leaving the club, signing a new striker is a top priority for Barcelona, and Joao Pedro is quite high on their wishlist. They have been monitoring him for a while and consider him a perfect fit for their setup and project.

His versatility, pace, link-up play and finishing are major qualities that the Spanish club loves. They are hoping that a €70 million offer could get a deal over the line. However, they are well aware of the fact that striking a deal with Chelsea, for one of their most valuable assets, won’t be easy.